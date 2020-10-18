AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Insight Folios Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 3.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

NYSE ABBV opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

