Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Reduced by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

ABT opened at $109.67 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

