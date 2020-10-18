Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Truehand Inc

Truehand Inc cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.0% of Truehand Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after buying an additional 6,621,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after buying an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after buying an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,146,169,000 after buying an additional 2,841,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT opened at $109.67 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.