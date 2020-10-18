Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $109.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

