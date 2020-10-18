9,839 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 61,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $4,595,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.18.

Shares of APH stock opened at $115.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

