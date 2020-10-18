$8.06 EPS Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.73 and the lowest is $7.38. Biogen reported earnings of $9.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $34.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.07 to $36.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $29.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.17 to $37.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.15 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.96.

Biogen stock opened at $280.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen has a one year low of $220.01 and a one year high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

