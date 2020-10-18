790 Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Rogers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Rogers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rogers by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROG opened at $108.59 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $157.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $191.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

