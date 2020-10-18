5,985 Shares in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $317,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,710,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,295 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $62.67 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

