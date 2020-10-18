5,484 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $91,884.00. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $242,529.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,224 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,094 shares of company stock worth $4,327,253. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.58.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

