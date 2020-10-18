$5.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to announce $5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.14 and the lowest is $4.33. The Boston Beer reported earnings per share of $3.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $12.34 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.53 to $22.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $656.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.85.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.43, for a total transaction of $800,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total value of $8,793,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,554 shares of company stock valued at $66,976,511. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $946.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $876.90 and its 200-day moving average is $653.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $986.78.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

