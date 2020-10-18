4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 4Licensing from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Compass Point raised shares of 4Licensing from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 4Licensing has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.82.

Shares of FOUR opened at $59.40 on Thursday. 4Licensing has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $62.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million.

In other 4Licensing news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $68,762,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.27% of 4Licensing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

4Licensing Company Profile

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

