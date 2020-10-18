4,613 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

