4,497 Shares in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 316,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after buying an additional 60,876 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPHY opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51.

