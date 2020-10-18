3,900 Shares in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JOF opened at $8.30 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.58.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.