3,600 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 141,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MWA opened at $11.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

