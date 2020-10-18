2,766 Shares in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 37.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 127.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,724,000 after acquiring an additional 71,715 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth about $16,933,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth about $13,922,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth about $12,749,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.86.

GWW opened at $383.54 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $392.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.96.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W W Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680 in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

