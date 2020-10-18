2,249 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Qorvo by 154.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 16.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Qorvo by 196.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,690,000 after purchasing an additional 244,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $134.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $140.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,239.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.