2,086 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,525.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,436.75. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

