1,518 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,495,000 after acquiring an additional 430,695 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

