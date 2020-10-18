1,500 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $94,973,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

