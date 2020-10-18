12Ships Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One 12Ships token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Bilaxy. 12Ships has a total market cap of $16.97 million and $306,939.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About 12Ships

12Ships’ total supply is 4,988,481,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,933,013,578 tokens. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com . 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

12Ships Token Trading

12Ships can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

