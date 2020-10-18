1,270 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Target by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.60. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

