10,000 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

