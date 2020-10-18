$1.11 EPS Expected for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.09. ASGN posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. ASGN had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASGN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $293,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $164,677.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,997 shares of company stock worth $8,283,884. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 60.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 49.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ASGN has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52.

ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

