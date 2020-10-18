$0.69 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.84. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE HWC opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

