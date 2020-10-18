-$0.24 EPS Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.32). Sangamo Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The business had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

