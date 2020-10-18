$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.21. Ship Finance International reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ship Finance International.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $118.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. Ship Finance International had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ship Finance International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 31.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Ship Finance International has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $896.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

