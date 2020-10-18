$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.65 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 70,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

