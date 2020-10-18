$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. Myers Industries posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 7.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after purchasing an additional 177,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 933.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 822,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYE stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $18.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

