$0.05 EPS Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Kennametal posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kennametal by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 35,811 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 984,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 104,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMT opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.27.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.