-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cohbar Inc. (NYSE:CWBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cohbar Inc. (NYSE:CWBR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cohbar’s earnings. Cohbar reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohbar will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohbar.

Cohbar (NYSE:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

Cohbar stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Cohbar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01.

Cohbar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

