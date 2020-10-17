Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $112,920.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $112,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $86,660.00.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $116.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Zendesk by 40.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $472,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $185,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 26.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

