Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to “Buy”

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 23.3% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 76,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth $879,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 161,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 51,340 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 89.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.