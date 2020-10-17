Zacks Investment Research Lowers Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 73.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,445 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,884,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,811,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,441,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

