Zacks Investment Research Lowers Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

Black Knight stock opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.63.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Black Knight by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,630,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,786,000 after acquiring an additional 188,678 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Black Knight by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,838,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,383,000 after acquiring an additional 381,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Black Knight by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,087,000 after acquiring an additional 61,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

