Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Hold

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Get Wipro alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

WIT stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. Wipro has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.