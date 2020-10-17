Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Hold

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $82.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,819,000 after acquiring an additional 967,059 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,555,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,570,000 after acquiring an additional 553,721 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 975,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,963,000 after acquiring an additional 344,382 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after acquiring an additional 293,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

