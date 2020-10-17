Zacks: Brokerages Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $140.64 million during the quarter.

MMLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

MMLP stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $5.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 3.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.