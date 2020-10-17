Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.44. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.03 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter worth $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.