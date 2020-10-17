Zacks: Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 103%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03.

KOD opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.40.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

