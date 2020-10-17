Zacks: Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.14). Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 51.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 121.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $369.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.48. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

