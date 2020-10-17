Zacks: Analysts Expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Adient reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.29. Adient has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.