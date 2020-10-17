Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) VP David Eric Russell Sells 3,250 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

YUM opened at $98.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $113.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

