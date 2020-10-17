Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,880. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $98.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $113.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

