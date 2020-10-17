Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Insider Tracy L. Skeans Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $98.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $113.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.78.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 130.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

