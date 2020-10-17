Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $228,029.90 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $228,029.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $98.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $113.21.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.