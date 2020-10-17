Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CEO Sells $505,400.00 in Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew J. Reintjes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yeti alerts:

On Monday, September 14th, Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $481,000.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Yeti by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yeti from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.