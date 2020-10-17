Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) Shares Up 15.5%

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA) shot up 15.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.96. 1,486,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,524,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.