Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $11,337.21 or 0.99904918 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $33.17 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001320 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00037199 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000619 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00125671 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 105,132 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

