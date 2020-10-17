Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.97

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 4890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.40 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 188.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

